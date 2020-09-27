Michael Lewis Weigand, 77, of Barberton, Ohio died peacefully early in the morning on September 23, 2020 at Summa Hospice in Akron, Ohio in the arms of his daughter, Lesley. He was born on December 15, 1942 in Barberton, OH to George Weigand and Pauline (Werner) Weigand. Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Caroline (Brendel) Weigand, daughters Lesley Weigand McCauley (Mark), Amy Weigand Griffin (Bill), and Randy Theken, who is like his son. He leaves behind four beloved grandchildren, Megan, Michael, Owen, and Annie and three brothers Anthony Weigand of Brecksville, OH, Richard Weigand of Venice, FL, and Frederick Weigand of Deltona, FL. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Weigand was a 1960 graduate of Hoban High School and then went on to attend John Carroll University on a full football scholarship. At John Carroll, Mike was a star linebacker, helping his team to two undefeated seasons in 1962-63. After college, Mike served his country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. When Mike returned home, he attended The University of Akron Law School graduating in 1970. Mike was a practicing attorney for twenty years before being elected a Judge to the Barberton Municipal Court in 1989. Mike greatly enjoyed his judgeship and continued to work part time in the Akron Municipal Court even after his retirement in 2007. While many would not want to work up until the day they died, Mike would want it no other way. Weigand worked hard to find the good in people and understand their circumstances - a trait that served him well not only as a Judge but also as a friend. His generosity knew no bounds and he never met a stranger - he considered them just friends he had yet to meet. Mike was proud of his German heritage and loved nothing more than hanging out in his barn with his family and friends. Funeral Mass with full military honors will be held on October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Barberton, OH. Link to Facebook live feed for funeral is https:// facebook.com/events/s/funeral-services
-for-michael-l/325506352044540/?ti=icl In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Elms School 1375 W Exchange St, Akron, OH 44313 (https://www.theelms.org/giving
) or to St. Augustine Catholic Church 204 6th St NW, Barberton, OH 44203 https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/278/0
.