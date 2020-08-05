1/1
Michael Martin
1962 - 2020
Michael "Randy" Martin, 58, of Uniontown, passed peacefully on July 31, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1962 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Lake High School. Randy was the kindest, most gentle, and loving person. He loved history, reading the Akron Beacon Journal, country music, and attending church every Sunday at Uniontown Chapel of Faith. Above all, Randy loved his family and friends dearly. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Drushal and sister, Lynette Greenwell. He will be deeply missed by his nephew, Paul Greenwell III; brother-in-law, Paul Greenwell Jr.; niece, Amanda Bolyard; aunts, uncles, cousins and his church family. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
