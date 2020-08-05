Michael "Randy" Martin, 58, of Uniontown, passed peacefully on July 31, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1962 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Lake High School. Randy was the kindest, most gentle, and loving person. He loved history, reading the Akron Beacon Journal, country music, and attending church every Sunday at Uniontown Chapel of Faith. Above all, Randy loved his family and friends dearly. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Drushal and sister, Lynette Greenwell. He will be deeply missed by his nephew, Paul Greenwell III; brother-in-law, Paul Greenwell Jr.; niece, Amanda Bolyard; aunts, uncles, cousins and his church family. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com