Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
1051 Robinson Ave.
Barberton, OH
Michael Meszaros


1938 - 2019
Michael Meszaros Obituary
Michael Meszaros

Michael F. Meszaros, 81, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2019 in Boca Raton, Fla..

Michael was born in Youngstown on April 8, 1938 to the late Michael and Mary Meszaros. He served in the U.S. Navy and moved to Akron after the service where he started the successful business Meszaros Corp, a heating and cooling company. A longtime member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, Mike was a devote Catholic. He was a kind and loving father and grandpa, and he will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents; Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Albert; first wife, Sharlene; and second wife, Sandra. He is survived by his children, Michael (Julie), Nicholas (Lori), Karen Meszaros and Tracy (Randy) Tharp; grandchildren, Daniel and Johnathan Meszaros, William (Francesca) Yanik, Samantha (Brandon) Wade and Jared Tharp; great grandchildren, Guiseppe Yanik, and Marlee and Faith Wade.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10th at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton 44203. Interment at Holy Cross will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
