Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Michael Modjallal


1946 - 2019
Michael Modjallal Obituary
Michael Modjallal

Michael "Mike" Modjallal, 73, passed away July 28, 2019. Mike Modjallal was a very dedicated, patient and loving father and husband. He had a funny sense of humor even at his own expense. He had the ability to turn any stranger into a friend and he was loved by all who knew him. Mike graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. He worked as an electrical design engineer at Curlee Manufacturing in TX; Akron Electric and Adalet Manufacturing in Ohio, and Killark in MO. He also was a soccer referee and an avid soccer fan. In his retired years he enjoyed raising chickens and ducks (he loved those darn ducks)! Mike also liked giving back to his community by volunteering his time with the Red Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Modjallal; his children's family, Jack and Tina (Modjallal) Lavoie and Mike and Leela (Modjallal) LeGare. Mike "PaPa" was deeply admired by his three grandchildren: Nicholas, Isabella and Hudson.

Visitation will be 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with memorial service following at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
