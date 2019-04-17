|
|
Michael Morris
Michael S. Morris passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019. He was born and raised in Akron and attended Highland High School. Michael was a free spirit who enjoyed cooking, fishing trips to Canada, cars and lived life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Christopher, brother, Matthew and grandfathers Robert Morris and John Hogan. Michael is survived by his son, Mike Kinsey; brothers, C.R. (Suzanne), Andrew (Susana) and Patrick Morris; grandmothers, Jeanine Morris and Mary Hogan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery with his parents and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to County of Summit ADM Board, 1867 W. Market St. Suite B2, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019