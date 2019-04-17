Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Morris

Michael S. Morris passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019. He was born and raised in Akron and attended Highland High School. Michael was a free spirit who enjoyed cooking, fishing trips to Canada, cars and lived life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Christopher, brother, Matthew and grandfathers Robert Morris and John Hogan. Michael is survived by his son, Mike Kinsey; brothers, C.R. (Suzanne), Andrew (Susana) and Patrick Morris; grandmothers, Jeanine Morris and Mary Hogan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery with his parents and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to County of Summit ADM Board, 1867 W. Market St. Suite B2, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
Download Now