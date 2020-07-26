THEN AND NOW Michael "Murf" Murphy left us July 20, 2020 in the early morning, a time he always cherished, thus putting behind him hospitals, medicine, the pain and suffering of the last three months. He was born September 19, 1970, attended St. Sebastian grade school and graduated from Firestone High School after which he joined the United States Marine Corp serving his country in Japan. Having a terrific work ethic, he held numerous jobs before settling into the food service business with Tusko Sales and then Rizzi Distributers (Ironically, Michael met Linda while they were working at Rizzi's). Known as "Murf" by many, he made numerous friends along the way. His love of golf (genetic) gave him many years of enjoyment, capped by a round at Roses Run where the student bested his mentor. Another highlight was his golf trip to Ireland in 2009 with brother, Pat and Dad. Michael is survived by his wife, Linda of 19 years; son, Sean; daughter, Racheal (Chris) Yocum; parents, Dennis and Brenda; sisters, Donna Murphy of Cincinnati, Jennifer (James) Obloza of South Lyon, Michigan; brother, Patrick (Julie) of Damascus, Maryland; aunts, uncles, and cousins. A special Thank You to the Summa Hospice for their comforting care. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 29 from 4 to 7 at Hummel Funeral Home in Copley. Later, there will be an interment with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers you may remember Michael by making a contribution to the Michael Murphy Memorial to support the Challenge Golf Program. Challenge Golf provides instruction and golf experiences for disabled military veterans and others with disabilities. Make checks payable to Michael Murphy Memorial and send to: 925 Bristol Dr., Akron, OH 44312.