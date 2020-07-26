1/1
Michael Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Michael "Murf" Murphy left us July 20, 2020 in the early morning, a time he always cherished, thus putting behind him hospitals, medicine, the pain and suffering of the last three months. He was born September 19, 1970, attended St. Sebastian grade school and graduated from Firestone High School after which he joined the United States Marine Corp serving his country in Japan. Having a terrific work ethic, he held numerous jobs before settling into the food service business with Tusko Sales and then Rizzi Distributers (Ironically, Michael met Linda while they were working at Rizzi's). Known as "Murf" by many, he made numerous friends along the way. His love of golf (genetic) gave him many years of enjoyment, capped by a round at Roses Run where the student bested his mentor. Another highlight was his golf trip to Ireland in 2009 with brother, Pat and Dad. Michael is survived by his wife, Linda of 19 years; son, Sean; daughter, Racheal (Chris) Yocum; parents, Dennis and Brenda; sisters, Donna Murphy of Cincinnati, Jennifer (James) Obloza of South Lyon, Michigan; brother, Patrick (Julie) of Damascus, Maryland; aunts, uncles, and cousins. A special Thank You to the Summa Hospice for their comforting care. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 29 from 4 to 7 at Hummel Funeral Home in Copley. Later, there will be an interment with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers you may remember Michael by making a contribution to the Michael Murphy Memorial to support the Challenge Golf Program. Challenge Golf provides instruction and golf experiences for disabled military veterans and others with disabilities. Make checks payable to Michael Murphy Memorial and send to: 925 Bristol Dr., Akron, OH 44312.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved