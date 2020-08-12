Michael P. O'Connor of Akron passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2020. He was born to the late William E. (Bucky) and Charlotte F., on September 26, 1946. He grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and lived his life in northeast Ohio. He was a graduate of Borromeo College followed by a career in Catholic education. Michael loved his family, his Irish ancestry and his music. He was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was past President of the Mark Heffernan Division and AOH Summit County Board. A self taught musician, his love of Irish music was reflected in the music groups "Mike O'Connor & Friends," "Irene and the Irishmen," and the last 14 years with "Callahan and O'Connor." He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tim (Buck) and infant Joseph. He is survived by his brother, Kevin (Colleen); sisters, Kathleen Factor, Maureen (Ed) Brown, Peggy (Terry) McDonald; sister-in law, Shelly O'Connor; numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests no flowers. Should anyone wish, Memorial donations may be made to the William E. (Bucky) O'Connor Family Scholarship in care of The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Foundation, 15 N. Maple St., Akron, OH 44303. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 at St. Vincent Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. Family will receive guests one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Visit Mike's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
