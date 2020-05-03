Michael P. Conn
Michael P. Conn, 63, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Mike was born to Gerald and Phyllis (McDowell) Conn in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was employed by Bridgestone (Firestone Tire) as an Engineering Tech for 45 years and was scheduled to retire April 30. He was a member of the Portage Lakes Eagles, an avid Browns, Ohio State and Indians fan. Mike is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 31 years, Cheryl (Buetel); children, Logan (fiance Lauren) Rogers and Hillary (Charlie) Griffin; grandchildren, Sadie Mae and Kendall Griffin; siblings, Barb (Tom) Cavanaugh, Al Polasky and Debbie (Jon) Gamans; sister-in law, Becky (Bob) Jones; brother-in-law, Jim (Veronica) Buetel; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; mother, Phyllis and step mother, Edna Conn. He will be missed by friends he met playing softball, bowling, and hunting as well as those he met for a drink after work. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to The American Heart Association, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NeoMed), or The American Diabetes Association. Celebration of Life to be planned and announced at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
