Michael Paul Duffield

Michael Paul Duffield Obituary
Michael Paul Duffield, age 54, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Barberton, OH to Constantina Farrell and the late William Duffield Jr. He is survived by his children, Kaylee Sypolt (Nate), Cory Yost, and David Duffield; 3 grandchildren; sister, Connie Lutz (Walt); brother, Bill Duffield (Donna); many nieces and nephews. Mike was a 1983 graduate of Kenmore High School and worked as an electrician. He enjoyed watching and talking sports, especially all teams Cleveland. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Michael's life will be held for family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
