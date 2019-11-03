|
Michael Pfeiffer passed away suddenly on October 27, 2019 at the age of 25. He lived in Copley almost his entire life. Michael was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Michael was extremely proud of the annual mission trips that he attended with his family over the last 9 years. He loved helping people and he had a special gift of making others happy. He was and will continue to be loved by his family and the many, many friends he made over the years. Michael had the biggest heart and sweetest smile that will be greatly missed. His "Love you" and big hugs have inspired many. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Ellen Pfeiffer and Carol Eblen; Uncle Jim Pfeiffer; cousin Quinn Elise Pfeiffer and best friend, Brendan Hall. Michael is survived by his parents, Bob and Jackie; sister, McKenzie; aunts and uncles, John and Debbie, Tom and Barbara, Kathy, Rick and Marilyn, Bill and Judy Eblen, John and Tammy Eblen; grandfather, Harry Eblen; grandmother, Nancy Pfeiffer and her son, Jeff Obroski; special neighbors, "uncle" Ron and "aunt" Kay Hine; and numerous cousins and friends. Michael was a special young man with a heart too big to compare and a knack for making everyone around him happy. Words can't describe how much you will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, 44321 where the family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Interment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Angels in Blue Jeans c/o Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019