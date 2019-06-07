Home

Michael R. Cannon

Michael R. Cannon Obituary
Michael R.

Cannon, II

, 4/27/56 - 5/27/19

Michael R.Cannon, II, of Flushing Michigan, age 63, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sherry Cannon; son, Michael (Angie) Cannon III of Clio, Michigan; daughters, Ashley (Chris) Cleasby and Heather Cannon of Flushing, Michigan. He shared a lifetime of memories with his parents, Michael and Bernadette (Esler) Cannon of Brimfield, Ohio; brothers, Kerry (Anna) Cannon of Flushing, Michigan and Dave Cannon of Munroe Falls, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Belair and Sean Cannon and sister, Erin Carson, who undoubtedly welcomed him to his forever home with open arms.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019
