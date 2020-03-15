|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Michael R. Pekar, 68, died March 11, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a longtime Cuyahoga Falls resident and owner of Pekar Music Co. Mike's love of music began with playing guitar at the age of 9. From playing in small regional rock and roll bands, to eventually one that opened for acts such as Joan Jett and Peter Frampton, his love of music grew and ultimately led him home. Here he taught students, sold and repaired instruments and built a reputation of knowledge, customer service and convenience.Mike also enjoyed traveling to Colorado to fly fish with his friend Steve. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean Pekar, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Tom Gager; niece, Kelly (Todd) Heinl; nephew, Dan (Angela) Gager, and great-nephews Nate and Ryan Gager. Mike's family would like to thank the ICU Department and the 5th floor nurses at Akron General for their wonderful care and compassion, and also Dan Capriola, Mike's longtime friend, for helping with the business. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Tuesday, 11 a.m. Burial Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project Healing Waters, www.projecthealingwaters.org, or the Humane Society of Summit County, www.summithumane.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020