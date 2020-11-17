Michael R. ("Dick") Esterak, 86 years old, of Akron, Ohio, passed peacefully at home and into God's arms with his daughter and son at his side on Friday, Nov. 13th following a heroic battle with cancer. Mike was born Jan 16, 1934 in Akron Ohio, first born son of the late Mike and Ruth (Bakos) Esterak. Mike is survived by daughter Laura Esterak, son Mike (Cathy) Esterak, grand-children Adam (Caitlin) Esterak, Crystal (Paul) Sweitzer, Michael (Ashley) Esterak, Cassandra (James) Mendenhall, great grandchildren William and Jacob Esterak and Lily Grace Sweitzer, beloved sister Delores Magrell, brothers Ronald (Nelda) Esterak, David (Charlotte) Esterak, William (Linda) Esterak, grandson Jeremy Esterak, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by wife Sharon Esterak in 2010. Mike worked as a chef, establishing himself as an Executive Chef/Pastry Chef, working at many of Akron's finest establishments throughout his working career. In his retired years, he continued to enjoy cooking and baking, and calling out numbers for bingo. Our family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Moore for his years of kind and compassionate care, as well as those who cared for him so wonderfully from Summa Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society
or Summa Hospice Care. Memorial Visitation Thursday, Nov. 19 from 2 to 4 at Adams-Mason 791 E. Market St., Akron. 330-535-9186.