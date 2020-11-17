1/1
Michael Richard Esterak
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. ("Dick") Esterak, 86 years old, of Akron, Ohio, passed peacefully at home and into God's arms with his daughter and son at his side on Friday, Nov. 13th following a heroic battle with cancer. Mike was born Jan 16, 1934 in Akron Ohio, first born son of the late Mike and Ruth (Bakos) Esterak. Mike is survived by daughter Laura Esterak, son Mike (Cathy) Esterak, grand-children Adam (Caitlin) Esterak, Crystal (Paul) Sweitzer, Michael (Ashley) Esterak, Cassandra (James) Mendenhall, great grandchildren William and Jacob Esterak and Lily Grace Sweitzer, beloved sister Delores Magrell, brothers Ronald (Nelda) Esterak, David (Charlotte) Esterak, William (Linda) Esterak, grandson Jeremy Esterak, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by wife Sharon Esterak in 2010. Mike worked as a chef, establishing himself as an Executive Chef/Pastry Chef, working at many of Akron's finest establishments throughout his working career. In his retired years, he continued to enjoy cooking and baking, and calling out numbers for bingo. Our family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Moore for his years of kind and compassionate care, as well as those who cared for him so wonderfully from Summa Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society or Summa Hospice Care. Memorial Visitation Thursday, Nov. 19 from 2 to 4 at Adams-Mason 791 E. Market St., Akron. 330-535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved