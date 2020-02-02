|
Michael Robert Baughman, born September 6, 1944 passed away January 30, 2020 following a brief illness. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Baughman; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Bill Cox; Mike is survived by sisters, Beth (Dennis) Jackson, Megan (Bruce) Meyer and brothers Tim (Susan) Baughman and Chris (Marie) Baughman; along with a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and extended family. He was born and raised in West Akron, Mike graduated from St. Vincent Elementary and High School and lived his adult life in Canton, Ohio. Being a highly valued employee at Diebold afforded Mike the opportunity for international travel on the company's behalf. Retiring after 42 years at Diebold, some of his most cherished friendships remain the men and women who grew to be greater than co-workers. In the last few years, Mike enjoyed camaraderie and laughs at Diebold Retiree get-togethers. A large part of Mike's life, loyalty and, now, his legacy surrounds his honorable service as a 1st Lieutenant to the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Mike honorably served, receiving two Bronze Stars and Air Medal. In his later years, he was rarely seen without his Vietnam Veterans hat. Mike carried his loyal service from the front lines to the Executive Board of American Legion Post 44 as a proud and dedicated member. At Post 44, he deepened his bonds and friendships with the only other people who could understand- his "folks at the Legion." Mike was an active parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church in Canton. Up until this past Christmas when he fell ill, it is at St. John's where you could find Mike on any major holiday- serving the holiday meal to the community. Set up and tear down before and after the meals, wearing a Cleveland Indians jacket and a Vietnam Veteran hat- there was Mike. The Tribe-another love of Mike's life. Tribe stats- he recited them, Tribe gear was a staple of his retirement wardrobe. In retirement, Mike and his friends traveled to spring training annually to kick start the season. Once pitchers and catchers reported, Mike's season of baseball watching had started too. Mike was preceded in death also by his former wife, Judith Rainey Baughman; with whom he shared a family of daughters and sons-in-law to survive him; Bridget (Mickey) Sengos, Margaret Baughman (Matthew Sladky) and Sarah (Vance) Sanford. The true and unadulterated joy of his life, though, came in the form of grandsons, Travis and Brian Sengos, Blake, Luke and Wade Sladky, Jude Sanford; and his "favorite (only) granddaughter", Jane Sanford. And they all adored Grandpa every ounce as much as he adored them. Warm and special thanks go to Kathy Cochran and Georgia Wise for a lifetime of love and friendship with Mike. Also special thanks to Latticia and Alexis at Chapel Hill Community for your compassion and Karen from Crossroads Hospice- she was the absolute perfect partner for Dad and us girls in the final hours of his life. Mike was a man of few words. But the words he spoke to you, he deeply meant. Some of our Dad's final words, as he began his journey on, were clear. He said, "let's get this show on the road." Safe travels on your new journey and get home safe, Pops. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist or American Legion Post 44. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020