Michael S. Misura III
Michael S. Misura III, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Michael was born and raised in Barberton, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army as a tank mechanic specializing in hydraulics. At one point he was stationed at the Berlin Wall. In Germany, he met his beloved wife, Gabriella "Gaby". After completing his service and returning home, he went back to school and earned an engineering degree in electronics. Mike was a hard worker and loved learning and teaching his sons. He dearly loved his family and was completely devoted to his grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Gaby; survived by his sons, Michael IV and Nicholas (fiancee, Sarah Dean); grandchildren, Maddy Huxtable, Gabby Misura and Nicholas Misura Jr.; parents, Michael and Lucy Misura II; sisters, Theresa Vires, Bernadine Ziegler and Patricia Misura; along with other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A committal service and military honors will be held Tuesday, October 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
