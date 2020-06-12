Michael Stephen Peoples, 71, of Beaumont, Texas, died on June 1, 2020, with his wife, Tiffany, by his side. Michael was born November 16, 1948 in Ravenna, Ohio to Albert and Alice Peoples of Kent. Michael's greatest joy in life was sharing with others Jehovah God's promise of a future paradise. He graduated from Kent Roosevelt in 1966 and attended Mt. Union and Kent State universities. He is survived by his loving wife; sons, David Jacobson of Minneapolis and Michael "J" Peoples of Alliance; seven step-children and ten grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Gregory Peoples (Alice) of Ypsilanti, MI; and Albert "AJ" Peoples of Cleveland. His Aunt Flora Mae of Kent and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of many years, Tearry Peoples; brothers, Raymond and Lawrence Peoples; sister, Gail Peoples; stepson, David Hummel and his grandson, Zachary Metcalf. Cremation services by Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont.







