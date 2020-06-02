Michael T. O'Connor
1964 - 2020
Michael T. O'Connor passed away May 29, 2020 after a tough fight against cancer. He was born October 10,1964 in Wadsworth, Ohio to Fran (nee Logar) and Michael O'Connor, where he lived his whole life. Mike was a dedicated employee at the Sterling Paper Company. He was a 1983 graduate of Wadsworth High School where he was an outstanding athlete. Mike was known for his love of the number 20; it would have only made sense that he rejoined our Lord in the year 2020. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. O'Connor; and father-in-law, James Moss. He is survived by his wife, Teri (Moss) O'Connor; mother, Fran O'Connor; mother of his children, Mia (Hahn) O'Connor; children, Cory (Kelsey) O'Connor, Alicia O'Connor and Brianna (Sam) Hayes; brother, Dave (Ing) O'Connor; and grandchildren, Clark O'Connor and Amelia Hayes; nephew, Will O'Connor; niece, Devanne O'Connor; and mother-in-law, Betty (Knauss) Moss. Mike was a friend to everyone he met. You could always count on him to help you out or be there whenever you needed him. He loved his family, and he especially loved being called "Papa Mike". The family wishes to express special thanks to all of the caregivers and staff at Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic Center for all of the care they provided Mike and the family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Hospice, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, in memory of Mike. No service will be held at this time. Per Mike's request cremation has taken place. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In the meantime, you are invited to send cards and letters to Mike's family by way of the funeral home, or share videos, photos, memories, and other condolences with his family on his funeral home tribute page. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
