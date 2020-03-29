|
|
Michael Todd Rohn, 50, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020. Mike worked at Custom Spray for 15 years and loved his job. He took pride in what he did and was a valued employee. He had the love and respect of his work family, many of them considered him one of their closest friends as well. Mike was an outstanding baseball player and avid golfer. He loved music, family and spending time with friends. Mike was a unique, lively spirit with an incredible sense of humor. His stories made people laugh even on the worst days. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rohn; infant brother, Shawn Rohn; paternal grandparents, Jenny (Olesky) and Adam Rohn; maternal grandparents, Gerald Davis and Wilma (Staats) Hensley; aunt, Barbra (Rohn) Swartz, Ray; uncles, Terry and Phillip Davis. He is survived by his mother, Janet (Rick) Samuels; brother, Jason (Whitney) Rohn; stepbrother, Jeremiah Samuels; uncle, Tom (Diane) Rohn; great aunt, Ann Berger; numerous cousins and a host of friends. Due to current events, a memorial golf outing and celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020