Michael Torrence Houseton, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Houseton; brother, Robert Houseton. He leaves behind brothers, Roger and Millard Carr and Frank Houseton; sons, Michael (Alesia), Marcus, Miles, Brysin; daughters, Angela, Amara, Janaya; grandchildren, Toryn, Taelyn, Mike, Mylan,Tya, Amaya, Miles, Miley, Aramies, Kaden. Special friend, Claire Reid and a host of other family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. There are no details regarding services at this time.







