Michael Torrence Houseton Sr.
Michael Torrence Houseton, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Houseton; brother, Robert Houseton. He leaves behind brothers, Roger and Millard Carr and Frank Houseton; sons, Michael (Alesia), Marcus, Miles, Brysin; daughters, Angela, Amara, Janaya; grandchildren, Toryn, Taelyn, Mike, Mylan,Tya, Amaya, Miles, Miley, Aramies, Kaden. Special friend, Claire Reid and a host of other family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. There are no details regarding services at this time.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-923-5450
