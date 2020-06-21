Michael W. Schoenbaechler, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He previously worked at Goldsmith & Eggelton as a machine repairman. Michael loved to fish, joke around and make everyone laugh. Anytime anyone needed any help he was always there. He dearly loved his family. He was such a kind and loving person and will truly be missed. Preceded in death by his father, Earl, Michael is survived by his mother, Margery; brothers, David and Timothy; sister, Susan (John) Kriebel; his nephews, Mark (Rebecca) Schoenbaechler, Anthony (Haley) Schoenbaechler; nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Moenter, Brandi (Michael) Heade; eight great-nieces and nephews and many other family members. No services will be held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.