Michael W. Schoenbaechler, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He previously worked at Goldsmith & Eggelton as a machine repairman. Michael loved to fish, joke around and make everyone laugh. Anytime anyone needed any help he was always there. He dearly loved his family. He was such a kind and loving person and will truly be missed. Preceded in death by his father, Earl, Michael is survived by his mother, Margery; brothers, David and Timothy; sister, Susan (John) Kriebel; his nephews, Mark (Rebecca) Schoenbaechler, Anthony (Haley) Schoenbaechler; nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Moenter, Brandi (Michael) Heade; eight great-nieces and nephews and many other family members. No services will be held.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
