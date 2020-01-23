|
Our beloved brother went home to be with his Lord based upon his own confession of 1 John 1:9 and Rom 10:9. He is survived by brothers: Mark Sowick (Colleen), Alex Hornak (Morgan Mack); sisters: Michelle Pickett (Alan), Kathy Workman (Michael); nieces and nephews: Emily Pickett, John Pickett, Michael Pickett, Aaron Sowick (Amanda), Roger Sowick, Matthew Workman, Hunter Workman, Allyson Hornak, Charlotte Hornak and Cooper Hornak. I want to thank God for the prayers of the Eleventh St. Church of God in Canton, OH and to my dear friends Chet, Glenn, Sal and Doug. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020