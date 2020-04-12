|
BARBERTON -- Mike Nichols Sr., 66, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, after a heart-breaking battle with dementia. Mike was born in Barberton and was a proud 1971 Norton High School graduate. He was the owner of Nichols Cleaners and Suds and Sun in Norton, Nichols Cleaners and Cavalon Cleaning downtown Barberton, and loved supporting his alma mater and the Magic City with generous sponsorships of countless sports teams, school activities and community groups. He worked hard, played hard and modeled purple pride for the greatest accomplishment of his life -- his family. He was an all-around sportsman and enjoyed competing on the Cavalon and Nichols Cleaners softball teams, Jednota and Knights of Columbus bowling teams, and on his pool table. Mike's big heart and fun personality impacted many. The parties he hosted at his home for friends and family are legendary, and everyone will always remember him sporting a raccoon hat and singing along to Eddie Money, Brooks and Dunn, Counting Crows and John Denver's "Country Roads Take Me Home." Mike loved his cabin in the woods and hunting trips to West Virginia, especially the trips he shared with his son. Mike loved the Florida beaches and sun where he resided with his wife for three years. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Nichols and Ada Sayles. He is survived by his wife, Terri Lynne Nichols; daughters, Melanie (Mike) Vinay and Laura (Dave) Mattle; and son, Michael (Meghan) Nichols; grandchildren, Vincent and Parker Vinay, Ella and Tyson Mattle, and Jacob, Bennett and Hadley Nichols; sister, Linda Hollington; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his furry cat Braxton. The family will hold a celebration of Mike's life at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020