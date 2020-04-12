Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wayne Nichols Sr.


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wayne Nichols Sr. Obituary
BARBERTON -- Mike Nichols Sr., 66, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, after a heart-breaking battle with dementia. Mike was born in Barberton and was a proud 1971 Norton High School graduate. He was the owner of Nichols Cleaners and Suds and Sun in Norton, Nichols Cleaners and Cavalon Cleaning downtown Barberton, and loved supporting his alma mater and the Magic City with generous sponsorships of countless sports teams, school activities and community groups. He worked hard, played hard and modeled purple pride for the greatest accomplishment of his life -- his family. He was an all-around sportsman and enjoyed competing on the Cavalon and Nichols Cleaners softball teams, Jednota and Knights of Columbus bowling teams, and on his pool table. Mike's big heart and fun personality impacted many. The parties he hosted at his home for friends and family are legendary, and everyone will always remember him sporting a raccoon hat and singing along to Eddie Money, Brooks and Dunn, Counting Crows and John Denver's "Country Roads Take Me Home." Mike loved his cabin in the woods and hunting trips to West Virginia, especially the trips he shared with his son. Mike loved the Florida beaches and sun where he resided with his wife for three years. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Nichols and Ada Sayles. He is survived by his wife, Terri Lynne Nichols; daughters, Melanie (Mike) Vinay and Laura (Dave) Mattle; and son, Michael (Meghan) Nichols; grandchildren, Vincent and Parker Vinay, Ella and Tyson Mattle, and Jacob, Bennett and Hadley Nichols; sister, Linda Hollington; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his furry cat Braxton. The family will hold a celebration of Mike's life at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -