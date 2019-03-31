Michael Wayne Richardson



Michael Wayne Richardson was born August 22, 1950 in Akron, Ohio. He attended Springfield High School. He and his wife of 24 years, Patricia (nee Corley) resided in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was a former resident of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. where his family was raised.



True to his Christian faith, Mike joined his heavenly family March 9, 2019. Welcoming him "home" were parents, Betty (nee Nicolard) and George Cecil; along with a host of beloved family and friends.



He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and was awarded two Purple Hearts. He retired from the Amarillo VA Medical Center in June, 2008 as Chief of Prosthetics. He served as Chaplin of the Purple of America serving wounded in action veterans. He was a member of the Sonrise Baptist Church and sang on the Praise Team as well as a member of the group Echoes of Calvary and sang at the VA Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was ministering in the Kairos Prison Ministry and loved playing Santa Claus as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He was a strong leader, a wonderful father, husband, and grandfather. He had a passion for Jesus Christ and was a true steward of God and lived his life as an example for all that knew him, in serving mankind with love and respect. God, Family, and Country were always first with Mike.



Lovingly awaiting our reunion are his wife, Patricia; his children, Monica (Billy) Martinez; granddaughter, Leah Davis of S.C., Michael Jr. (Neysa); granddaughter, Sierra of Florida; Patricia's children, Tracy (Kevin) Bolin; grandkids, Lauren and Ashley; Penny James, grandkids Zach and Dustin.



Siblings, Kim Jackson, Becky (Herb) Waidmann, George, Jr., Verne (Bill) Warner, Linda Buchholzer and Shell (James) Yoder. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



A Military Funeral and interment will be at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas on April 19, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, FL 34224 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary