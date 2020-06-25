Michael Wayne Stevenson, 70, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on Akron, Ohio on August 21, 1949 to Robert Walton and Joyce Stevenson. Michael is preceded in death by both of his parents; grandson, LeMichael and LeMonte Stevenson; and four siblings. He leaves to forever cherish his loving memory daughters, Leeuna Stevenson, Angela Brown of Texas, Raemica Rivers and Ericka Haslan of New York; sons, Wayne Stevenson (Amber) and Marcus Stevenson; brother, Jeffrey (Denise) Stevenson of Florida; sisters, Lorraine, Brenda and Veronica and a host of other grandchildren, family and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Shawnne McWain, Eulogizing. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Procession will form at 1787 Thornapple Ave. Akron, Ohio 44301. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.