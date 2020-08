Michael W. Dempster, 66, passed away on August 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Emily; and his brother, Joe. He also leaves behind many loving cousins and friends. We are so thankful for our family, friends and our church family that has lifted us up and helped us in so many ways. There will be no memorial service per Mike's request. Cremation has taken place. To leave a message for Mike's family, please scroll below.