DELAWARE, OH -- Michael W. Smith, 41, died March 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a graduate of Hudson High School, and continued his football and academic career at Kent State University, where he received his bachelor's degree.



Mike was employed as an engineer with Whirlpool and had been a member of the American Foundry Society.



He is survived by his wife of ten years, Amy; son, Bill; parents, Robert and Karen Smith; brother, Richard (Lisa) Smith and sister Paige Smith.



Pastor Kathy Kluck will conduct services Friday, 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please do something meaningful to you, in honor of Mike: donate to a charity close to your heart, enjoy a bottle of nice whiskey with good friends, take your kids to a ballgame or go for Galley Boys and a peanut butter chocolate milkshake from Swensons.



