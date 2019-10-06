|
Michael William Jones Our son, Michael William Jones, 36, born on August 4, 1983, went to meet his Savior on September 30, 2019 after a six month courageous fight with stage 4 renal cell carcinoma cancer. Michael was an Ellet High graduate. Michael was a very charismatic person and always stayed positive through every day of this fight. Michael loved music and loved to draw. He has created many pieces of art that will be cherished. We have heard testimony from every caretaker involved in his care about how he was a positive person through it all and always respectful to everyone who took care of him. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James McDivitt and his grandmother, Kathleen Zabrowsky. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Kristine Woodcock; siblings, Melissa Strittmatter (Randy), Cody Woodcock (Elizabeth); his two children: daughter, Taylor Jones and son, Deven Jones; his grandmother, Barbara McDivitt; and several uncles, aunts and cousins. His memory will live in our hearts and minds forever. When through our tears of sorrow, we see a curtain fall, And know a dearly-loved one has gone beyond our call. We must have faith and confidence in God and in his way, For he will raise the curtain on a fair scene some day.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019