Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
, 9282 Acme Rd.,
Seville, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
9282 Acme Rd.,
Seville, OH
Michel Edward Rufener


1968 - 2019
Michel Edward Rufener Obituary
Michel Edward Rufener

WADSWORTH -- Michel Edward Rufener, 51, of Wadsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd 2019. He was born on May 30th 1968, in Gross-Gerau Germany. Mike was a graduate of Wadsworth High School. He served in the United States Air Force and was currently employed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Mike has been preceded in death by his grandparents, Tressa and Freeman Rufener, Maria F. Ferrero Gonzalez and Ramiro Mayo Lobato.

Mike is survived by his spouse, Patricia; parents, Freeman and Maria Rufener; brother, Larry Rufener; stepchildren, Blair (Cole Wilson) Dobbins, Devon (Ryan) Klaehn and grandson Brody Klaehn. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Mike was an avid motorcyclist and active member of the American Legion Riders, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved the outdoors and most important to him was his love of family and friends.

You will be missed by all you loved and left behind, but reunited with the ones who have gone before you. May you forever rest in the peace of God's Love and Care! You will not be forgotten

Funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, OH. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to American Blind Golf - OH, c/o Mark Arnold, 414 Allen Dr., Wadsworth, OH 44281.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)

www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
