Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
9282 Acme Rd.,
Seville, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
9282 Acme Rd.,
Seville, OH
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Michel Edward Rufener


1968 - 2019
Michel Edward Rufener Obituary
Michel Edward Rufener

WADSWORTH -- Michel Edward Rufener, 51, of Wadsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd 2019.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, OH. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to American Blind Golf - OH, c/o Mark Arnold, 414 Allen Dr., Wadsworth, OH 44281.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)

www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 15, 2019
