Michel Edward Rufener
WADSWORTH -- Michel Edward Rufener, 51, of Wadsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd 2019.
Funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, OH. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to American Blind Golf - OH, c/o Mark Arnold, 414 Allen Dr., Wadsworth, OH 44281.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501)
www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 15, 2019