We celebrate the life of Michele "Shelly" Berlot, who shared so much love with family, friends, and animals. Shelly was 63 when she was killed in an auto accident Dec. 11. Shelly was born in Elyria to Louis Berlot and Anna Siska Berlot, attended St. Joseph's Parish School in Avon Lake and Avon Lake High School. Sister to MaryAnne Berlot, Marcia Juriga, and Lou Berlot, Shelly graduated from Cleveland State with a B.S. and Master's in computer sciences. She was a longtime employee of Honeywell in Independence. Shelly met the love of her life, Richard Heiman, in 2014 and they married in December 2017. Sister Marcia and their shared love of animals brought them together. They made their home in Medina where granddaughter Alexis and grandson Nikolai delighted in their company, unconditional love, and fishing in their pond. Animal rescue was a special mission to Shelly, who loved, fostered, and gave home to dozens of animals first in Norton and later in Medina. Elvis the cat, Charlie the lab, and Rambo the mutt all were blessed with her love. Wrapping gifts at Barnes & Noble was one of the ways Shelly helped raise funds to care for animals. Shelly was greeted on the other side by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and dozens of animals. She is survived by sister MaryAnne and husband Stan Longacre, Scottsdale, Ariz., sister Marcia and husband Ron Seri, The Villages, Fla., brother Lou and wife Joyce Cutler, Hayward, Calif., stepson Josh Heiman, Elyria, and sister-in-law Donna Meier, Vermillion. Aunt to Adam and Linzie Longacre, Louisville, Ohio, and Lindsay Longacre Ferguson and Brian Ferguson, San Clemente, Calif. Great aunt to Vivienne, Lucas, and Dylan Longacre and Wynn Ferguson. Shelly was an angel to those who knew her and now will be an angel to all the animals on earth. No services were held per her request. If you wish to celebrate Shelly, please consider donating to an animal rescue group of your choice. Grateful Paws Rescue in Valley City, Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria, and Storm's Angels Rescue in Lorain held special places for Shelly and Rich. "Until one has loved an animal a part of one's soul remains unawakened."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019