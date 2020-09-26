Michele Gray, 77, passed away September 21, 2020. Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, Michele had lived in Tallmadge for most of her life. Michele was a great artist and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church and was extremely proud of her work at the church where she taught PSR, acted as youth coordinator, and volunteered her time and talents towards enriching every life she touched. Michele is survived by her husband, Ed; sons, Christopher Gray, Michael (Jeanne) Gray, and Timothy Gray; grandchildren, Megan, Matt, and Timothy. A Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz and Father John Hengle officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church.