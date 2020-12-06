) Michele Herchick (Mylan), age 77 of Solon, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Michele was the beloved wife of John C. Herchick; Adored and devoted mother of Mark Herchick, Matthew Herchick, Bradley (Victoria) Herchick, Aaron (Lisa) Herchick; loving grandmother of Bethany, Chelsea, Fred, Jacob, Eli, Erica, Haley, Morgan, Troy, Ryan; great grandmother of Grayson; dear sister of Alec (Sally) Mylan, Laurie (Jim) Antal. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Bedford, OH. www.johnsonromito.com