) Michele Renee Lamb, age 57, died on June 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on August 3, 1962, to Patricia Shafer-Shaw and Thomas Shafer on an American military base in Germany, where her father was stationed with the U.S. Army. She grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and received her bachelor's degree in home economics from The Ohio State University, where she met her husband Matt Lamb. They married in 1987 and together they raised a daughter, Ivy, and two sons, Evan and Aaron. In 1995, Matt and Michele moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina. Michele was a prolific and accomplished craftswoman who mastered everything from sewing and crochet to spinning and weaving. She also dedicated 20 years to homeschooling all three of her children. In 2007, Michele launched Bosky Acres, her artisanal cheesemaking business. She made fresh goat cheese with milk from her herd of 40 goats. She adored rhinestones, Elvis Presley, and the many animals she cared for over the years. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Michele was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy and Marshall Shafer and Ralph and Thelma Booth; her father, Captain Thomas Shafer; and her brother, Thomas Shafer. She is survived by her husband, Matt Lamb; children, Ivy (David), Evan (Kelly) and Aaron; mother, Patricia Shafer-Shaw; stepfather, Thomas Shaw; and her dear friend, Dee Burdette. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Lamb family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.