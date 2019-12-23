|
Micheline Poinski TOGETHER AGAIN Micheline Poinski, of Fair Oaks, CA, age 95, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Born in Paris, France, she was part of the resistance movement during the occupation of Paris, smuggling weapons to the underground fighters in her violin case. Micheline married Walter Poinski, an American soldier, shortly after the liberation of Paris and allied victory of WWII. She was a gifted violinist and vocalist from the Paris Conservatory of Music. Micheline and Walter moved to Ohio after the war and raised four children, Patricia, Michael, Jacques, Claude, and adored her grandchildren Megan, Sarah, Nicole, Joseph and Aaron and great grandchildren Eva and Mikey. She was a member of the Akron Women's City Club, and gave many years of volunteer service at Akron Children's Hospital. In her later years, Micheline took up painting, and became a recognized artist in the San Francisco Bay area, In lieu of flowers, Micheline requested any donations be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019