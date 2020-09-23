Micheline "Miche" T. McCulligan TOGETHER AGAIN BARBERTON -- Micheline "Miche" T. McCulligan, 83, passed away September 22, 2020 surrounded by her children. Miche was born in Quebec City, Canada and was a proud Barberton resident for the past 53 years. She retired from First Merit Bank as the Head Teller as was the former co-owner of McCulligan's Corner CafÃ© with her husband. Miche was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was active in the Holy Hour Program and on the Funeral Luncheon Committee. She loved Barberton High School Boys Basketball and shopping but most of all loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Alexander and Lucienne Gourdeau and father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Margaret McCulligan; She is survived by her sons, Michael (Regina) of Canal Fulton and Patrick (Stacy) of Crown Point, IN; daughter, Natalie McCulligan of Barberton; grandchildren, Madison, Alexis, Carson, Spenser, Emma, Chloe and Lukas; brother Jean-Paul (Jeannine) Gourdeau; sisters, Sr. Ghislaine Gourdeau and Raymode (Leon) Levesqe and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Calling Hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the Mass AT THE CHURCH. Private family burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Trust Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
