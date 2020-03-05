|
Michelle A. Prasek, 54, of Streetsboro passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 12, 1966 in Garfield Heights, Ohio to the late Joseph and Beverly (Rozak) Pawelecki. Michelle was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church and worked in customer service for Progressive Insurance. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, James "Jim" Prasek; daughter, Krista Prasek and a sister, Pam Pawelecki. Calling hours will be from 4 P.M. until time of memorial service at 7 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Streetsboro Chapel with Father Daniel Schlegel officiating. Condolences and memories of Michelle may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020