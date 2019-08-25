Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Maze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Denise Maze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Denise Maze Obituary
Michelle Denise Maze (Dunmire) Michelle Denise Maze (Dunmire), 56, of Akron, passed away August 14, 2019. She was a born again Christian (Psalm 23). Preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty; father, Edward; mother, Barrilynn; brother Edward Dunmire Jr. and her dog Molly. She is survived by her children, Dewayne, John and Janet; siblings, Michael, Kim, Deborah and Scott; grandchildren, Dewayne and Isabella; nieces, April, Lauren and Ariana; nephews, Donald, Ali, Mike, Abe, Konner and Phillip; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.