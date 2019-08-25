|
Michelle Denise Maze (Dunmire) Michelle Denise Maze (Dunmire), 56, of Akron, passed away August 14, 2019. She was a born again Christian (Psalm 23). Preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty; father, Edward; mother, Barrilynn; brother Edward Dunmire Jr. and her dog Molly. She is survived by her children, Dewayne, John and Janet; siblings, Michael, Kim, Deborah and Scott; grandchildren, Dewayne and Isabella; nieces, April, Lauren and Ariana; nephews, Donald, Ali, Mike, Abe, Konner and Phillip; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019