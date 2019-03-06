Michelle Hrabusa



Michelle Hrabusa, 62, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2019.



Michelle was born and raised in Rockville Centre, New York. In the spring of 1980, she took a vacation to Florida and met the man she would marry. She moved to Ohio and spent the next 38 years with him. Together they lived, worked, and raised two children in their community of Norton, Ohio. She loved her children unconditionally and without reserve.



Michelle spent her working years at Barberton Hospital, where her generous and caring nature touched many lives. She loved baking for and sharing recipes with friends, scoring deals on her shopping adventures, and taking care of her grandpuppy, Seger.



Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Estelle (née Rudolph) Clark and her sister, Anita Marie Rubino. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Shaunak; son, Sean; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Ann and Steve Accardi, Mary Beth and Kevin Hare, and Eileen and Thomas Gustafson; nieces, nephews and cousins from the Clark, Hrabusa, Glaski, and Bailey families; and dear friends from her neighborhood and workplace.



For those wishing to attend, a committal service will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron.



Friends are invited to a celebration of Michelle's life at the Slovene Center, 70 14th St. NW, Barberton, on March 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Come share a meal and memories with Michelle's family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House or , in memory of Michelle Hrabusa.



