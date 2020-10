Moore Michelle K. Mendoza Moore, 53, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on October 13, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com