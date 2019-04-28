Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Michelle L. McGhee


Michelle L. McGhee Obituary
Michelle L. McGhee

Our dearest angel, Michelle L. McGhee, went to be with her Lord on April 24, 2019. She fought hard until the end and is now at peace. Michelle was born on November 3, 1967 in Massillon, Ohio. She was a member of Park United Methodist Church since childhood and worked at Save-A-Lot in Coventry for 15 years. She was a truly special person who always believed in the overall good of mankind and appreciated the beauty in this world. She was known for her compassion for friends and strangers alike. Her family meant everything to her. She taught her children the values she learned from her own parents. She had an extra special place in her heart for her granddaughters, Bella and Lyla. They meant the world to her. This world is a better place because she was a part of it.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, James Moody II and Juanita Spada. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Amber (Cole) Morozek and David McGhee; longtime lover and husband to be, Elmer Britton; siblings, Theresa (Thomas) Rothwell, Gayle (Dennis) Hart, Loretta (Mike) Linke, and James (Holly) Moody III; grandchildren, Bella and Lyla Morozek; stepfather, Leonard Spada; 18 nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to nurses Mara and Vicki from The Pinnacle. Thanks to Grace Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3 at 12 noon with visitation for one hour prior at Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Rd., Akron 44319, Pastor Dale Gharky officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
