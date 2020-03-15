|
|
The Lord called home Michelle Sherman on March 10, 2020, after a short battle with Cancer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Sherman; daughters, Danielle Sherman and Lillian Sherman; a total of 6 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, Eulogizing. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 180 Ida Ave., Akron, OH 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020