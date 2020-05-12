Michelle Lyn Moore
Michelle Lyn Moore, 53, of Akron, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. She graduated from Tyler County High School and attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moore. She will be deeply missed by her partner, Ken Johnson; children, Dorian (Gina Major) Moore, Dakota (Jessica) Perrine, Cheyenne Hammons, Lesli Hammons, Isis Moore, Mark Rucker, and Markqeela Moore; mother, Roberta Moore; grandchildren, Dakota, Montana, and Levi; siblings, Brian, Michael, Traci, and Tommy (Lehra) Moore; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special aunt, Judy Markle. A memorial service will take place at a later date. For more information, please call Newcomer 330-784-3334.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
