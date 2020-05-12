Michelle Lyn Moore, 53, of Akron, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. She graduated from Tyler County High School and attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moore. She will be deeply missed by her partner, Ken Johnson; children, Dorian (Gina Major) Moore, Dakota (Jessica) Perrine, Cheyenne Hammons, Lesli Hammons, Isis Moore, Mark Rucker, and Markqeela Moore; mother, Roberta Moore; grandchildren, Dakota, Montana, and Levi; siblings, Brian, Michael, Traci, and Tommy (Lehra) Moore; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special aunt, Judy Markle. A memorial service will take place at a later date. For more information, please call Newcomer 330-784-3334.