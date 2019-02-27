Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Beavers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Lynn Beavers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michelle Lynn Beavers Obituary
Michelle Lynn Beavers

WADSWORTH -- On February 22, 2019, Michelle Lynn Beavers, 28, died peacefully surrounded by her family.

Michelle will be missed and forever remembered by her parents, Robert and Shelley Beavers; brother, Michael Beavers; sister-in-law, Hannah Beavers and nephew, Logan Beavers.

Michelle is also survived by her grandfather, David Whitmire; grandmother, Dorothy Beavers; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michelle was preceded in death by her loving grandmother, Donna Whitmire; grandfather, James Beavers; Aunt Karen Karder; Aunt Lucy Cullum Beavers and Uncle, Mark Whitmire.

In spite of Michelle's many medical challenges, she enjoyed life to the fullest. Michelle showered her family and friends with unconditional love and was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Michelle will always be remembered for her love of horses, friendly competitive spirit and passion for adventure.

Michelle graduated from Wadsworth High School in the class of 2008, attended the University of Akron Wayne College and was a member of Grace Church, Norton Campus.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 1 at Grace Church, 3970 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Grace Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Church or to Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA) at https://www.oaanews.org/oaa-research-fund.html.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now