Michelle Lynn Beavers



WADSWORTH -- On February 22, 2019, Michelle Lynn Beavers, 28, died peacefully surrounded by her family.



Michelle will be missed and forever remembered by her parents, Robert and Shelley Beavers; brother, Michael Beavers; sister-in-law, Hannah Beavers and nephew, Logan Beavers.



Michelle is also survived by her grandfather, David Whitmire; grandmother, Dorothy Beavers; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Michelle was preceded in death by her loving grandmother, Donna Whitmire; grandfather, James Beavers; Aunt Karen Karder; Aunt Lucy Cullum Beavers and Uncle, Mark Whitmire.



In spite of Michelle's many medical challenges, she enjoyed life to the fullest. Michelle showered her family and friends with unconditional love and was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Michelle will always be remembered for her love of horses, friendly competitive spirit and passion for adventure.



Michelle graduated from Wadsworth High School in the class of 2008, attended the University of Akron Wayne College and was a member of Grace Church, Norton Campus.



The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 1 at Grace Church, 3970 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Grace Church.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Church or to Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA) at https://www.oaanews.org/oaa-research-fund.html.



Hilliard-Rospert



(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary