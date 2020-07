HOUSTON, TX -- Miguel Angel Marquez, 36, passed away July 5, 2020. Miguel was born on May 25, 1984 in Naulcalpan, Mexico and had lived in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, most recently in Houston, TX. Miguel is survived by parents, Margarita Martinez and Miguel Marquez; brothers, Hugo (Naomi) and Luis Marquez; sister, Beedie Marquez. Miguel has been cremated in Texas and no services will take place.