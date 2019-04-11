Mijee Lee Capan (Perrine)



With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mijee Lee Capan (Perrine), 86 our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all those lives she touched, on April 2, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully in the company of her family.



Born in Exchange, WV on May 13, 1932, she grew up in the Barberton, Ohio area where she attended Clinton schools and graduated from the Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. During her career she loved working in all areas of Barberton Citizen's Hospital and completed her work as the School Nurse at the Wayne County Joint Vocational School in Smithville, Ohio.



She was the beloved mother of Joel Capan (deceased), Christine Novak (Gary) Sanford, NC, Susan Capan (CJ) Columbus, Ohio and proud grandmother of Adam Novak (Sarah) Boone, NC and Emilie Brey (Keith) Sanford, NC and great-grandmother to William and Henry. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Thomas M. Capan; brother, Michael Perrine and parents Herbert and P. Bernice Perrine.



Mijee lived a full life as wonderful mother, enthusiastic athlete, and community volunteer with the American Red Cross, her children's PTA, and served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years.



She and Tom had a shared love of golf, warm weather and the beach, which brought them to Wilmington, NC to enjoy retirement.



She loved to cook, bake Christmas cookies, and was highly skilled at jigsaw puzzles, needlework, and was a skilled Bridge player. An outdoor girl at heart, gardening, birdwatching, and beachcombing were favorite past times.



Most of all she loved her family and instilled in them a love of adventure and strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A gathering to celebrate her life will take place in May.



