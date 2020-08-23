) Mikayla Ranae Pickett "KayKay" passed away on August 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m.. Friends may visit from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 708 Longview Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com