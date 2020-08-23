1/1
Mikayla R. Pickett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mikayla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Mikayla Ranae Pickett "KayKay" passed away on August 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m.. Friends may visit from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 708 Longview Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved