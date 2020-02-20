|
Mike Mitchell, age 60, passed away February 16, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1959 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Gay Mitchell and Ruth Christner. Mike enjoyed working on cars, riding Harleys and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack; and nephews Christopher Calhoun and Greg Mitchell. Mike is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Amy Toris; fur-baby, Sophie; brother, Rick; sisters, Sandy Adkins, Judy Saffel, Sharon Smith, Debbie Demooy, Tina Haynam and Lisa Dimick; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311. www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020