Miklos Kiss, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Valeria; children, Miklos (Diane) Kiss, Rose (Joe) Sebe and Valeria (Jason) Potts; nine grandchildren, along with other family members and friends. Miklos' family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Stutler officiating, at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020