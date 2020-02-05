Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Miklos Kiss


1940 - 2020
Miklos Kiss Obituary
Miklos Kiss, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Valeria; children, Miklos (Diane) Kiss, Rose (Joe) Sebe and Valeria (Jason) Potts; nine grandchildren, along with other family members and friends. Miklos' family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Stutler officiating, at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
