CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Millie Gross, 88, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Galen G. "Gus" Gross. She is survived by adult children, Gary Gross of Bath Twp., Diane Starkey (Jim) of Munroe Falls, and Greg Gross (Bobbie) of Peninsula; grandchildren, Sarah Berry (Ryan), Katie Robbins (Dale Wagner), Marisa Gross, Ryan Gross, Erik Gross and Julianne Koch; great-grandchildren, Roman Berry and Helena Wagner. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.to 11 a.m. at Northampton United Methodist Church, 852 West Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223, with a memorial service being conducted at 11 a.m. by Rev. Matthew Merriman. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Additional information, including Millie's life story, at Redmon Funeral Home www.redmonfuneralhome.com
