Mildred "Millie" Ann Zehnder Mildred Ann Zehnder, "Millie", age 72 of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on August 8, 2019 at The Colony Health Care Center. She was born on June 17, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late Dayle and Florence (nee Mackey) Zehnder Sr. Millie loved to play bingo, eat and make crafts with her friends and family. Millie worked at the Weaver Workshop for many years. She had many friends at the nursing home. Millie always had a smile! Survivors include her siblings, Duane Zehnder and Ginger L. (Robert) Coffman; one sister-in-law, Garnett Zehnder; and many nieces and nephews. Other than her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her siblings, William, Dayle Jr., Stephen, Timothy and James Zehnder, and Lucy Brinkley. The family wishes to thank all of the health care professionals at the nursing home, The Colony Health Care Center, and Crossroads Hospice for the tender care, concern and love, that they gave to Millie. Memorial services will take place at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019